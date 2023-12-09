“Tinubu’s Administration Is A Victim Of Its Speed” – Moghalu

Former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu has revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is a victim of its speed.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, Moghalu argued that Nigerians are treating the administration like it is one year old when it is only six months.

He insisted that Tinubu should be commended for making bold decisions after he took over power.

Moghalu added that many Nigerians are expecting too much from the President because he hit the ground running.

He said: “Yes, I agree that things have not been rosy. But at the same time, I would rather say that the Tinubu administration is a victim of its speed.

READ MORE: ‘Those Complaining About Hardship Under Tinubu Are Unrealistic’ – DG NOA

“It is a victim of its speed in terms of performance. Because of the speed, people are already seeing this administration as one year old or even two years old. Yet, it is only slightly above six months.

“He was quick in the appointment of ministers and quick in taking strong decisions on fuel subsidy removal, Forex, and security among others. They should be commended, but, unfortunately, the returns have not started manifesting.

“I would rather appeal to our people to be patient. There is no doubt that things are very difficult, but we must be a bit patient.

“We will keep supporting the government so that the actions they want to take or have started taking can start manifesting concerning the dividend of their actions.”