NSCDC Apprehends Four Cable Vandals In Anambra

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command have arrested four persons who specialise in vandalising cables and other electrical installations around the Awka metropolis.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Edwin Osuala, who paraded the suspects in Awka, on Friday, said the arrest came as a result of timely and credible intelligence provided to the Corps by a diligent Awka resident.

He said: “At about 06:30 hours on Monday, November 4, 2023, the command received a distress call of some group of persons vandalizing armoured cable behind Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested the following four suspects with bundles of vandalized armoured electric cable; Monday Chukwu’ m’ aged 37, of Ntezi Ebonyi State, Okwudiri Nnaji’ m’ aged 29 of Idodo Nkanu East Enugu State, Agu Ikechukwu’ m’ aged 20 from Ehamufu Isiuzo LGA Enugu State, and Chinecherem Idoho ‘m’ from Uboloafor Udenu LGA Enugu State.

“When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned one KC’ m’ now at large, as their accomplice.”

“The suspects admitted to using a handsaw and cutter to severe and strip the electric cables before selling the items as scrap,” he added.