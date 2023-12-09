“Poor Primary Healthcare Increasing Death Rate” – FG

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Health Matters, Dr. Salma Anas-Ibrahim, disclosed that lack of proper attention giving to primary health care in the country, caused mortality.

She made this known on Friday at the seventh annual conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists in collaboration with the World Health Organisation in Nasarawa State.

According to her, the PHC is the fulcrum for a resilient health system and should be structured to be able to deliver services that will support the attainment of UHC and guarantee health security.

