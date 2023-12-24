Tunji-Ojo Orders Probe Of NIS Officials’ Misconduct At Seme Border

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the probe of some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over alleged misconduct.

Information Nigeria reports that on December 12, Moyo Okediji, a professor of African art from the University of Texas, Austin, United States, took to his Facebook page to recount how he was “extorted and robbed” of over $500 at Seme border when he arrived Nigeria through Ghana.

Okediji said some NIS personnel stopped him for a search and asked him to “settle” them with $40 for travelling with an expired Nigerian passport.

He said he handed them the money but later found out that $500 was missing from his luggage.

According to the professor, he was also harassed and his documents seized by some police officers when he arrived at Mile 2, FESTAC axis of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos on the same day.

READ ALSO: Emefiele: “Buhari Should’ve Been Arrested By Now” – Sowore

On her part, Caroline Adepoju, NIS Comptroller-General (CG), in a Saturday statement said, Tunji-Ojo was “displeased with the alleged unprofessional activities at the Seme border” and has ordered that immediate action be taken to fish out the culprits.

She said if the allegations are proven to be true, the affected officials will face “severe consequences”.

The CG added that she would personally oversee the implementation of the changes at the borders to address any shortcomings.

“The CGI expresses her dismay at the alleged behavior and wants to assure the public that immediate steps are being taken to investigate the matter thoroughly. The NIS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation,” the statement reads.

“In response to these allegations, the NIS is implementing changes at our borders to ensure the smooth passage of migrants without compromising national security. The Comptroller General is personally overseeing these changes to address any shortcomings and to reinforce a culture of accountability within the Service,” the statement read.

Aridegbe Adedotun, NIS spokesperson, also noted that the agency will implement some changes at the borders to ensure smooth operations.