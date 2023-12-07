‘Victims’ Families Sold Their Homes, Personal Possessions To Pay Ransom, Gov. El-Rufai Did Nothing’ — Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has posited that powerful forces are behind kidnappings and terrorism in Kaduna State.

Sani disclosed this while accusing the immediate-past Governor of the State, Nasir El-rufai, of doing nothing to resolve the insecurity situation in the State.

While urging the Federal Government to immediately take action against terrorism in the State in a chat with Trust TV’s ‘Daily Politics’ programme, he said: “Kaduna is the only state where you have consistency in kidnapping in schools. Terrorists attacked Greenfield University and kidnapped and killed students.

“They also attacked Bethel Baptist School in Kajuru, where they killed and kidnapped students. Same with College of Agric and Mechanisation.

“These are all incidents that happened within Kaduna State alone and the governor of the past has done nothing, so it is time for the federal government to come to the aid of Kaduna State and save us from the hands of terrorists and bandits.

“In Bethel Baptist High School, I was there after the kidnapping happened and I saw how women sold their homes, lands and personal possessions to gather money and pay ransom and the state government in Kaduna did nothing at that time.

“Over N280 million was gathered by the parents of the students and given to terrorists.

“If there are no powerful forces behind these terrorists, where does the money go?”