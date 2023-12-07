Niger: Bandits Abduct Eight Bus Passengers, Kill Driver, Demand 17m Ransom

Bandits have shot dead a bus driver and kidnapped eight passengers during an attack while operating on Niger State’s federal highway.

Having made contact with family members of the captives, the bandits are said to have demanded a N17 million ransom for their release to be secured.

According to residents, the abducted persons were said to be on their way to the coronation of the chairman of kingmakers and chief priest of Bakarabonde in Borgu Kingdom.

The bandits were said to have set the bus conveying the passengers ablaze after they had concluded their operation.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Borgu Local Government Area, Sulaiman Yerima, described it as unfortunate.

He also confirmed that the kidnappers had made contact with the families of the captives and demanded N17m as Ransom after they were abducted

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted, said he had made contact with the Borgu Division and was awaiting their report of the incident.

“I am still awaiting a detailed report of the incident. When I get it, I’ll contact you,” he said.