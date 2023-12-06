Reactions As Portable Now Charges $10k For Features And Shows

Nigerian singer, Portable has stirred reactions as he disclosed he now charges $10k for features after attending the British Fashion Awards.

The singer made waves at the prestigious Fashion Awards on Tuesday night with British rapper Skepta. He also connected with Tiwa Savage and met celebrities from around the world.

Portable recently revealed on his Instagram page that he now charges $10k for skits, music videos, and features.

He explained that his price has doubled because he is a child of grace.

He wrote: “$10k featuring. Shows $10k, Music video $10k and Skit $10k. Omo Ologo 2024”.

Fans to his comment section with their different reasons as to why Portable doubled his price.

READ MORE: SING-A-THON: Ghanaian Media Personality Sets To Embark On 117 Hours To Break GWR

See reactions below:

mamak_ent wrote: “Normally, everything don too cost for Nigeria, so CEO you are good to go, more blessings dear 👏😍”

tom_mie09 wrote: “How much be you yourself portable?😂😂”

kingjosh_jv said: “Small link up with skepta, price of bread has gone up .not go use greed Pursue ur helper 😂”

shindaracrown0 penned: “Because dey use u do model 😂😂😂 ur prices increase 😂😂😂”

SEE POST: