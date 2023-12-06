Burna Boy Becomes Most Streamed Sub-Saharan African Artiste On YouTube

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has reached yet another significant milestone in his career by becoming the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa on YouTube.

A recently released data on Monday, December 4, confirmed his impressive feat.

According to The Top Charts, a renowned music rating platform, Burna Boy’s songs have accumulated a staggering 2.52 billion streams, solidifying his position at the top.

This remarkable achievement sees him dethrone Tanzanian music icon Naseeb Issack, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, who now holds the second position with 2.37 billion streams.

Both his ardent fan base and the music industry are buzzing with excitement over Burna Boy’s most recent accolade.

It validates his enormous popularity throughout the African continent and supports his position as a global music powerhouse.

Burna Boy’s distinct musical style, which combines dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeat elements, has captured the attention of listeners all over the world.

This achievement not only signifies Burna Boy’s exceptional talent and creativity but also reflects the growing prominence of African artists on global platforms.