‘We’ll Give Akeredolu A Befitting Burial’ — South-West Govs. Vow During Condolence Visit (PHOTOS)

South-West Governors who paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have promised to provide a dignified funeral for the late Governor.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who Bayo Lawal, his deputy, represented, led the Governors to Akeredolu’s Ibadan residence on Friday.

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; and the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, were present as well as the Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu who arrived much later, visited the late Governor’s family.

Recall that Akeredolu died of complications from prostate cancer, on Wednesday.

The Governors however took turns to sign the condolence register at the residence.

Speaking after the visit, Abiodun said the late Akeredolu championed the cause of a southern presidency in the buildup to the 2023 elections and worked for the cause.

On behalf of the Governors, Abiodun said, “Collectively, we will be majorly responsible for his funeral rites in according him the farewell that he deserves. We will be setting up a joint committee of the South Western states to work with the family and collaborate with the government of Ondo State to ensure that we give him a deserving funeral.”

“We are all here, governors of the South-West states. Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, for Lagos, he will soon be here. He has some flight issues. We are here to commiserate with the Akeredolu family and also the Ondo State Government on the passing of our senior colleague and brother, His Excellency, Akeredolu whom the Lord has called to his side.

“Without a doubt, we are all still in a state of shock and disbelief, Akeredolu was the Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum, Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, a position that he held and led very courageously, very fearlessly, a learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a successful second term governor of the state.

“All of us are here on behalf of our families, the entire South-Western states to commiserate with the family and people of the state. Our prayer is that the Almighty God will forgive his sins and grant him eternal repose. We also pray the wife, children, family members, and the entire government of the state bear this very sad, shocking, and painful exit.

“This is a man who is an advocate for a southern presidency, we could recall vividly the reinvigorated Southern Governors Forum meeting in Delta State about two and half years ago, he championed that cause that the southern presidency should come from the South and he stayed with it among several causes that he championed successfully. He will be sorely missed by all of us. The vacuum he left will be very difficult to fill by everyone.”