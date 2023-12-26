We’ll Overcome Challenges, Build A Strong, Prosperous Nigeria – Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has posited that, Nigeria, guided by his leadership in APC, will conquer prevailing challenges.

This he said, will pave the way for a united and prosperous nation.

In a Christmas statement released on Monday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje encouraged Nigerians to reflect on the love and blessings bestowed by the birth of Jesus Christ, urging them to embrace the virtues of hope, sacrifice, peace, and joy.

Highlighting Nigeria’s abundant potential, Ganduje noted he believes in the collective efforts and dedication needed to overcome challenges.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us recall the strength found in unity and use it to propel us into the New Year with renewed hope, determination, and a commitment to building a Nigeria we can all take pride in,” Ganduje said.

He however hoped that the coming year will be a testament to the nation’s collective resolve to construct a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.