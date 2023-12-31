“We’re All Prisoners In Poorly Governed Nigeria” – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described Nigerians as prisoners in a poorly governed nation.

Obi disclosed that the various challenges facing the country start from insecurity, high levels of poverty and unemployment, corruption and abuse of office which have kept citizens prisoners.

The former Governor of Anambra State led this during his visit to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Onitsha in Anambra State on Sunday.

He said: “In a poorly governed nation like ours, we must understand that we are all prisoners to the different challenges weighing us down, ranging from insecurity, high levels of poverty and unemployment, corruption and abuse of office.”

Also in via his X page, on Sunday, Obi said that he reminded the inmates that irrespective of their mistakes or reasons for their confinement, there is still a great future ahead of them.

He said: “I was happy to join our brothers and sisters at the Nigerian Correctional Center, Onitsha, today, for their Thanksgiving Church Service to mark the end of the year 2023. I appreciated God with them, for the gift of life, irrespective of the many challenges faced through the year

“I thanked the Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service, Anambra State Command, for his efforts in ensuring that the correctional facility functions well. To the inmates, I reminded them that irrespective of their mistakes or reasons for their confinement, there is still a great future ahead of them, if they trust in God, work hard, and become law-abiding.

“I was, however, deeply concerned that such a large number of youths in their productive years are confined in the correctional center where they are largely unproductive.

“Many of the inmates are there as a result of the accumulated leadership failure in our country today. If we had a working society, we would not have such a huge number of our youths in different correctional facilities across the nation.”