16 Dead, Four Injured In Kano-Kaduna Road Accident

Sixteen people have reportedly died in a fatal car accident involving a passenger bus along Kano- Zaria expressway.

The accident which occurred on Sunday at about 11:30 am left four others seriously injured

The bus took off from Kano and was heading to Markudi, Benue State, when it crashed at Taban Sani Junction along the Zaria-Kano expressway.

Kabir Nadabo, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Kaduna, confirmed in statement that the driver of the vehicle was over-speeding.

According to him, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Nadabo said the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika -Zaria.

He added that the injured were conveyed to the General Hospital in Makarfi, Kaduna state.

“There was a tragic Road Traffic crash involving a Toyota Bus with registration number TRB 674ZG 35XB traveling from Kano State to Makurdi which occurred at Taban Sani Junction, Tashar Yari along Zaria-Kano expressway, on 21st January 2024 at 11:20 hrs.

“The accident was a lone one caused by overspeeding where the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a ditch.

“An initial investigation of the crash revealed that 20 people were involved, four were injured. Sadly, 16 people lost their lives.

“The injured were conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for immediate treatment while the deceased were deposited at ABU Teaching Hospital, Shika in Zaria along with the passenger manifest to help in identifying the lost ones as well as reaching out to their families respectively,” the statement read.

Nadabo said as the lead agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC is saddened by the incident.

He said the FRSC in Kaduna state will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and property and creating awareness about the dangers unethical road culture.