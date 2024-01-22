FCT Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest Abductors

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says its operatives have rescued one Suleiman Sabo, who was abducted in Abuja, on Sunday.

The victim was abducted last week in the Sabon Lugbe area along the airport road of the FCT.

Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, in a statement said Sabo was rescued yesterday morning by operatives of the Iddo divisional headquarters as part of the “continued effort to rid FCT of criminality.”

The police spokesperson said, “in the rescue operation, one Muhammad Abel ‘m’ aged 32 from Kogi state was equally apprehended and one (1) LAR rifle with ten (10) rounds of life ammunition was recovered from him.”

According to her, “the victim who sustained some injuries from the kidnappers, is currently receiving medical attention and will be reunited with his family once certified fit by the medical team.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, wishes to reiterate the Command’s commitment to rid FCT of Criminality in all its manifestations and maintenance of peace for all and sundry.”