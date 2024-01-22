“My Father Never Wanted Me To Be An Actor” – Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme, a Nollywood actor, has revealed in an interview that his father opposed his decision to pursue a career in acting.

He said he was a model before he started acting.

Mokeme explained that he had to leave his family house to focus on his acting career.

The actor disclosed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo:

“You couldn’t even say you want to be an actor before you will hear that he [my father] didn’t want you to be an actor [laughs].

Chidi Mokeme revealed he used to sneak out of the house to movie sets, as well as shoot TV and modelling adverts.

In his words,

“So, I knew in my mind. I started by sneaking out to go do these things. Luckily I started as a model. Back in the days before the home video industry, I did a lot of commercial modeling, runways, TV commercials, and calendars. So it was way easier. You can go in the daytime, do a quick shoot, and come back home. And my father is unlikely to see it because he is not in the world of that.

“But on many occasions when I came back late from shoots, he asked me to go back to wherever I was coming from. From all the sneaking out and of course, there was passion. I just knew that I was happy when I was in this [entertainment] space.

“And I think what broke the camel’s back, eventually, I tried to read pharmacy but it wasn’t happening then I eventually went into computer science. But when I got to school, there were no computers. There was just one computer in the entire department and that computer sits on the table of the lecturer. So I left because it wasn’t interesting anymore.

“Then, I decided to leave home. I didn’t just pack my bags and leave, it was from all the experiences of ‘go back where you are coming from.’ I started committing more so that my dad would say I should go back to where I am coming from.”