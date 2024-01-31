2023 AFCON: “No Room For Complacency Against Angola” – Peseiro Warns Players

Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, warned his players to keep level heads and manage the euphoria of their quarter-final qualification, as they clash with Angola’s Palancas Negras on Friday.

The Portuguese manager, disclosed this on Tuesday, during press briefing, that he has continued to sing to the players that the team is yet to win anything, and that full consciousness and concentration must be activated ahead of the evening encounter at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

He said: “I am telling them that we are only in the last-8, that we still have some way to go, and that the farther we go, the tougher the opposition becomes.

“We have played four matches and won three, so we must keep level heads as we go forward.

READ MORE: Lookman Scores Twice As Super Eagles Knockout Cameroon

“Our philosophy is that there are no small teams here at the Africa Cup.

“Every team qualified to be here, and every team in the knockout phase qualified from a group phase. Any team in the last-8 is good enough for the trophy. We believe we are good enough for the trophy, but we must continue working and putting out our best on match days.”

Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16, setting another clash with Angola on the 2nd of February, 2024.