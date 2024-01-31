“Mama Left Me And I Lost Myself” – Wizkid Reveals Months After Mother’s Death

Popular Nigerian musician Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, opened up about his emotional struggle while talking about the death of his mother.

The performer, who is known for frequently speaking about his love for his mother, lost her August last year.

He shared on his Instagram account how her passing has caused him to lose a piece of himself.

The music star thanked his followers and admirers for being there for him during his healing process, but he also cautioned people not to approach him as he is now giving out free slaps.

He composed;

“Look in the mirror don’t feel myself! Mama left me and I lost myself!

Can’t wait to feel myself again! Life of a soldier!

Military wit it! 🤍🦅

Until then I Dey give slap away for free so leave me.

Expensive pain!!

