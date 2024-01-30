Charles Okocha Applauds Portable’s Music Skills As Skepta Previews Their New Song Despite Being Beaten By The Vocalist

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha recently commended Portable’s musical abilities on social media, despite their recent boxing match.

As British rapper Skepta released a teaser for their new single “Tony Montana,” Portable, the hitmaker of “Zazoo Zeh,” became the focus of internet discussion.

Skepta, a Nigerian-born British artist, connected with Portable in December 2023, and the two had a nice time.

Netizens praised Portable for matching the lines of renowned rapper as he previewed the song in a new video.

However, the actor has joined the chorus of Nigerians who have applauded Portable for putting his country’s name on the global map.

The singer defeated Charles Okocha in a celebrity boxing bout on December 26, 2023, and Okocha requested a rematch, but the actor put their differences aside this time.

Okocha praised Portable’s song as a terrific smash tune that will take over the world.

Responding the the post on Instagram, he wrote, “Now this is a phenomenal smash 🔥.”

See reactions that trailed Charles Okocha’s comment,

