Tinubu Condemns Killing Of Ekiti Traditional Rulers; Orders Rescue Of Kidnapped Pupils, Teachers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Recall that on Monday, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, were murdered.

He also directed the immediate rescue of the six pupils, three teachers and a driver of Apostolic Faith School, kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

The gunmen abandoned the school bus conveying the pupils after the attack.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed grief over what he called “mindless and brutal bloodletting.”

While pledging that the perpetrators would not escape justice, he condoled with the families, subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on the agonizing development.

“It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” the statement read.

Ngelale said Tinubu assured Nigerians that the “nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”

Reacting, Oyebanji commiserated with the families of the monarchs, the government and residents of the state, describing the incident as an “appalling act of violence in a relatively peaceful state.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ekiti state over this unfortunate incident. My heart aches for the families, friends, and communities affected by this appalling act of violence, as such acts of violence have no place in our society.

“The country has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of kidnappers since the start of the New Year and Ekiti state which has been relatively peaceful also appears to be experiencing an increase in this heinous criminality.

“Whilst urging the security agencies to take decisive actions against these marauders, it is clear that we need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem. I stand in solidarity with the government and people of Ekiti State in the efforts to rid the state of this menace even as I urge all our people to be more vigilant.

“I call on all security agencies to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“As we mourn the untimely passing of Kabiyesi Elesun and Olumojo, we must work together to foster a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life. Let us unite to support one another and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, unity, and justice in Ekiti State and beyond,” he added.