Osimhen, Moses Simon, Ekong Pass CAF’s Anti-doping Tests

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen and other two Super Eagles players, Moses Simon, including William Troost-Ekong, passed the Confederation of African Football random anti-doping tests.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the trio are free to take part in their quarter-final clash with Angola on Friday.

It was gathered that CAF picked Nigeria international striker Osimhen, Simon and Troost-Ekong for drug tests after their last group match and 2-0 Round of 16 victory over Cameroon.

Victor Osimhen played a significant role for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage and the Round of 16 clash against Cameroon.

The random tests are standard procedures, typically conducted on players whose enhanced energy levels may raise suspicions of substance use.

Meanwhile, Coach Peseiro’s side will face Angola in the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON tournament on Friday.