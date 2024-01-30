Gunmen Ambush, Kill Two Ekiti Traditional Rulers

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The monarchs were said to be returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti when they were accosted and gunned down.

The traditional rulers were identified as Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the killing said details about the incident were still sketchy.

According to him, the tactical and intelligence teams of the command had been deployed to the area of the incident.

As disclosed by News Agency of Nigeria, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, survived the ambush.

Micheal Ogungbemi, chairman of Ajoni local council development area, was quoted as saying the gunmen attempted to abduct the three traditional rulers.

Reacting to the development, Governor Biodun Oyebanji ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He expressed condolences to the people of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti, adding that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the assailants to justice.