Military Retiree Commits Suicide Over Alleged Pension Delay In Makurdi

A 72-year old retired soldier has allegedly killed himself at his home in Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi in Benue State.

It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Francis Dooga, was said to have ended his life by hanging on a tree at his home.

According to a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, said that the late “old soldier” committed suicide when his entire family was away from home.

The neighbor disclosed that at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the retiree’s body was discovered hanging from a tree.

He also added that the deceased further complained about not getting his pension in bulk from the pension board.

The neighbor said: “Before committing suicide, the man was always complaining of his Security Debartment Allowance (SDA) which was released by the Federal Government to the Defence Headquarters, which was in turn released to the military pension board.

“He said the pension was being released to them meagerly instead of in bulk monthly like their junior ones, resulting to abject poverty and abandonment by his family members.”