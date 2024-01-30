“My DMs Are So Full, Men Wouldn’t Let Me Rest” – Kiekie Laments, Releases Proposal Requirements

Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, a Nigerian actress and skit maker, has sent out a public service announcement to her admirers.

The married content producer disclosed on her Instagram page that her direct messages are constantly extremely busy and intense.

She mentioned that her phone has been permanently plugged into a charger since Friday as a result of their direct messages.

The mother of one shared her feelings of overwhelm, particularly in light of the daily bank alert, uneasiness, and breathlessness.

Despite everything, she refused to lower her expectations for them, going on to enumerate the conditions for marrying her.

“1) I don’t eat locally made meals and Nigerian meals

2) I don’t spend money that’s not brand new. I just unwrap the notes myself

3) If you want to marry me, you must be prepared to bathe me 6 times daily

4) You must be well connected

5) You just have a minimum of 5 citizenship/5 passports

6) You must be the only existing family member”.

! My! Goodness! My DMs are so full! Literally on fire!!!!!

My phone has been permanently plugged into a charger since Friday! Goodness, I’m so overwhelmed! Men won’t let me rest! I can’t even breathe! Bank Alert every gaddem second! Goodness!!

But of course, as you all this Hipsy girl has standards and these are my requirements!

LET THE BEAT MAN WINNNN”.

