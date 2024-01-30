Reactions As Cubana Chief Priest Cries Out After He Used N1m Plus For Cab Fare In UK

Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known billionaire businessman, caused a stir after he disclosed that a foreign taxi driver charged him N1million plus for cab fare.

This is coming after the businessman attended Davido’s 02 Arena recent show in London.

Cubana Chief Priest said that he had to spend 12 hours in the taxi and that he was charged 50 pounds each hour after boarding.

After converting to Naira, the businessman bemoaned having spent more than a million plus to board a taxi.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote,

“Yesterday I pay cab 600 pounds just for 12 hrs 50 pounds per hour I use one million plus enter cab,”.

Reactions followed after making the revelation,

See some comments…

kingsgoldcomedy wrote: “No wonder bouncer no let u enter with Davido 😂 na everything you Dey bring come social media”

olamide_oluwalonimi001 noted: “After the bouncer do his work abbii😂😂😂”

thekingisrael said: “But them still bounce you backstage, you go explain tire😂”

akejuteejay remarked: “Public announcement for private affairs. 😂 Class can not be bought.”

i_am_fragile1 commented: “So wetin make we do??? Money miss road. The guy no just mature at all.”

