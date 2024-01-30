Nigerian Lady Begins Solo Trip From London To Lagos By Car (Video)

Nigeria Lady, identified as Pelumi Nubi, has set to embark on a road trip from London to Lagos, a journey that takes about six and half hours on a direct flight.

Recall that a professional motorcyclist, Kunle Adeyanju, completed same challenge in 41-day trip to raise funds to fight polio by cycling from London to Nigeria.

However, the travel content creator, who disclosed via her Instagram page, on Monday, that she had been chatting with people who tackled similar adventures, revealed that she has travelled to 80 countries across the globe.

She said: “As far as I know, no black woman has made this journey before. But hey, this isn’t about breaking records.

“It’s about showing the world that “impossible” is just a word especially when you’ve got grit and determination.