Hardship: Tinubu Govt Must Cut Cost Of Governance – Peter Obi

Obi led this out on Monday while addressing newsmen after visiting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the bomb explosion in Ibadan.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that the federal government must reduce the cost of governance to cater for the needs of Nigerians experiencing hardship.

Obi said: “All of us are now involved, and all of us should work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to see that we turn around the situation.

“That is why it is necessary when things that happened here happen, the government responds in a manner that should respond, and everybody comes to participate and commend them for doing the right thing.

“It’s a matter of sacrifice. Today, elections are over, governance is the key thing, and what is required for me is to cut down on the cost of governance, especially at the federal level. It is unacceptable the way it is going.