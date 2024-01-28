Tinubu Deserves GWR For Causing Nigerians Untold Hardship – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves a mention in the Guinness Book of World Record (GWR) for the hardship and suffering bedevilling citizens under his watch.

His response stems from the statement credited to Tinubu that he deserves to be listed in the Guinness World Records for the reforms he has made since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Obi however pointed that things got worse under Tinubu, adding that more Nigerians were now impoverished under him.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said: “Ask Nigerians, the masses out there on the streets of Nigeria and you will get a feel of what they are going through. But I know that the situation is critical.

“That is really a question for the generality of Nigerians to answer. Ask the average Nigerian how he is faring today. The truth is that we have many more Nigerians thrown into poverty, millions of Nigerians don’t know where the next meal will come from. Nobody is sure what the price of a cup of rice, garri or a loaf of bread will be tomorrow. So, it is Nigerians that you should ask the question.”

On Tinubu featuring in the Guinness world record, Obi said: “pHe may actually be correct when he claims that his name deserves to be in the Guinness World Records. Don’t forget that people’s names don’t always make it into the Guinness World Records for only altruistic reasons. So, it depends on which angle he is coming from. If the idea is to put his name in the Guinness Book of Records for causing Nigerians the most hardship – untold hardship, of course he is spot on and I will totally agree with him because his reforms are not achieving what they are meant to achieve.”