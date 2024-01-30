Four Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack POS Operators In Imo

Four persons have been killed, on Monday, as gunmen reportedly struck at Ohii Junction on the Owerri-Orlu Road in Imo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that two of the victims were police officers on duty, in the area, while the two others were civilians.

According to PUNCH, a Facebook user, identified as Anyaeri Bright, who shared a video clip of the incident, confirmed that two policemen lost their lives in the attack when the fleeing gunmen opened fire at the junction.

It was gathered that Point of Sales operators were attacked, and their monies were also stolen in parts of Owerri on yesterday.

However, a resident of the area, Presh Iheanacho, while speaking on the incident, said that some criminals stormed Christiana junction at Egbu Road around 8am and robbed POS operators.

He said: “Earlier today, around 9am, some armed men in a Corolla vehicle attacked some POS shops and passersby just before Rapour Junction, disposing them of cash and valuables.”

Another resident, identified as Ikechukwu Eze, revealed that some POS operators were robbed at Amawire, Orji, on the Owerri, Okigwe Road.