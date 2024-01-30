“Withdraw Your Illegal Appointments” – Rivers Assembly Tells Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has called out Governor Siminalayi Fubara to withdraw his appointments into three government parastatals.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this was made known in a letter signed by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, which was sent to the governor on Monday.

The lawmakers argued that the appointment of Goodlife Ben as the Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission contravened Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 which stipulated that “the Governor shall appoint the Chairman and Members of the Commission subject to the confirmation by a resolution of the House of Assembly”.

The letter partly reads: “This law does not grant the Governor any power to appoint anyone howsoever as Chairman or Member of the Commission even on an acting capacity.

“Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of a non- existent New Cities Development Authority (NCDA) is not backed by any legislation and the Governor cannot on his own or by executive fiat create this Authority without a legislation from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“There shall be for the Bureau, a Director-General who shall be appointed by the Governor on the recommendation of the Board after competitive selections”.

“We call on you to withdraw these appointments without further delay and please accept the assurances of our warm regards.”