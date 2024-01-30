“Who Is Yul Edochie’s Spiritual Father?” – Solomon Buchi Queries Amid Online Ministry

Famous nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has come under fire from Nigerian writer and life coach Solomon Buchi for disparaging Christianity in his ministry.

The Salvation Ministry (TSM), Yul’s virtual church, was inaugurated last week, and on Sunday, January 28, he delivered his first sermon via YouTube.

Solomon answered that by acting in ways that go against his teachings, the actor is depicting Christianity as a caricature.

He described how Edochie cheated on his wife, May, with colleague Judy Austin, resulting in them conceiving a child together.

He further queried who his spiritual father was, in order to get the foundation of his new found ministry.

The influencer wrote a lengthy article on his Instagram page, claiming that it is hard to tell if Yul is being serious about his ministry or just making jokes. He also expressed worries about the state of his mental health and recommended that the actor be admitted for mental health treatment.

Solomon wrote,

“Yul Edochie is making a caricature of the Christian faith. From cheating on his wife, getting another woman pregnant and being caught, to claiming polygamy is normal and okay, and now to open a ‘ministry’ claiming God called him. No doubt, God can call anyone, but there’s a whole structure to the logistics of starting a ministry.

Who is Yul Edochie’s spiritual father? What church does he even currently attend? Who discipled him? In the past months, he’s been involved in adultery and polygamy, which the Lord can forgive, but why is his ministry launch so close to a vulnerable season, for which he needs repentance and healing?

Yul has been through quite a lot in the past months, and he might need intensive mental care. This charade isn’t helping and all he needs is Jesus and reflective time to morph into a better man. It’s hard to tell if his ‘ministry’ is sarcastic or real, but whatever it is, it is still embarrassing to the Christian faith. Get your life and family together first, Yul.”

SEE POST: