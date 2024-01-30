30-Yrs- Old Woman Throws Daughter Into River In Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, disclosed that its officers, on Sunday, arrested 30-year-old woman, identified as Olubunmi Ajayi for attempting to drown her five-month-old baby, Imole Anifowose, in RSS River, Sagamu.

In a statement made available to the newsmen, by the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, stated that, one Olusola Sonaya, who was around the river on Sunday, assisted in rescuing the baby from drowning after her mother threw her into the water.

The baby was said to have been rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention and is currently in stable condition at the time of filing this report.

The statement partly reads: “A five months old baby, one Imole Anifowose, is now in stable condition after one Olusola Sonaya “m” of RSS River Sagamu, averted a premeditated drowning by the mother.

“Following an attempted murder case which occured on the 21st of January 2024 at about 1730hrs that one Oluwabunmi Ajayi “f” aged 30 years was sighted by a humanitarian who saw the suspect dropping her little child into the river.

“The person who saw her dropping the child into the river raced to the river and rescued the baby from drowning.

“The baby was rushed to OOUTH for immediate medical attention, and examination, and was reported to have survived the trauma.