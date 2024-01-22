Ruger Launches Record Label, Departs Jonzing World

Dancehall superstar Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known by his stage name Ruger, has broken off his relationship with D’Prince’s label, Jonzing World.

The “Asiwaju” hitmaker debuted his own record label, “Blown Boy Entertainment,” on Sunday.

In keeping with the new label, he renamed his social media accounts as well.

Through a voice tape on his Instagram page, Ruger thanked and asked for the support of people who have been there for him since the start of his profession.

The 24-year-old singer added that he will shortly use the new channel to reveal his next project for the year.

In his words,

“Hello, everyone, it is Ruger out here. I want to be closer to my fans. People that have been supporting me since the beginning of my career up till this moment. I love you guys so much. I feel like there is a lot you do not know about me. There is a part of my life that you do not know. How fun I am to be with, to vibe with. And I want you guys to know that part. I want to share that part with you.”

“As you have seen now, I just started my own label. I need all the support. I need all the love, up close and personal. I love you guys so much. I am going to be sharing some snippets with you guys-my plans for the year. And you know you guys are going to get firsthand everything I am going to do this year. I love you guys so much.”