A Lot Of Nigerian Students Not Aware Of Social Investment Schemes – Tinubu’s SSA

Sunday Dayo Asefon, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on student engagement, on Thursday, posited that a lot of students are not in the know of Federal Government’s social investment schemes.

During unveiling the Nigerian Students flag and the 15-point Renewed Hope Students agenda in Abuja, Asefon, according to Daily Trust, expressed that numerous deserving students eligible for these schemes and scholarships remain uninformed about the application process and availability of forms.

Asefon outlined various agendas, including the enforcement of the Nigerian Student Leaders’ Regional Dialogue, Annual All Nigerian Tertiary Institution Students Affairs Conference, Foreign and Local Digital Skill Scholarship Scheme, Academic Excellence Reward Scheme, and National Students Competition and Readership Campaign, among others.

The SSA assured that the hurdles associated with the student loan scheme had been eliminated, with disbursements set to commence this month.

“The loan will reach indigent students, and my office will ensure that it is accessible to students, avoiding any hijacking by a select few.”

Acknowledging campus challenges, Asefon expressed confidence that the loan would assist students in pursuing education without financial constraints.

He addressed the prevalent scepticism among Nigerian students, assuring that Tinubu’s commitment aims to revitalize education, ensuring an uninterrupted academic calendar and timely completion of four-year courses without additional years.

In light of these initiatives, Asefon urged students to regain hope in education, emphasizing Tinubu’s dedication to reshaping the educational landscape in recent months.

“Majority of Nigerian students have lost hope and said education is a scam but Tinubu has been able to revive and change the face of education in the last few months. Tinubu is committed to uninterrupted academic calendar, he wants to ensure that four years course finishes in four years without additional year,” he said.