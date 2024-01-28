AFCON 2023 : “Nigeria Was Solid” – Cameroon Forward, Ekambi

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon forward Toko Ekambi has revealed the reason his country lost to Nigeria.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 with goals from Ademola Lookman.

However, the Saudi Arabia-based forward attributed the lost to the first goal they conceded in the first half.

He said: ” The opposite team was solid, we made a mistake that cost us dearly because I think we were well in the match.

“We had the ball, we did good things and we managed to come out well, we weren’t dangerous but we had control.

“We made a mistake that cost us the first goal and in a knockout match at 1-0, we knew it was complicated.

“We are disappointed but we move on.”

Meanwhile, Jose Pesiero’s side will be meeting Angola on the 2nd of February, 2024, in the quarter final stage.