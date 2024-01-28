“One Injured, Two Arrested In Lagos Cult Clash” – Police

Operatives of the Igando Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects, identified as Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, during a rival cult clash.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday.
He wrote: “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on rampage.
“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
“26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital. Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”
