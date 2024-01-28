“One Injured, Two Arrested In Lagos Cult Clash” – Police

Operatives of the Igando Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects, identified as Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, during a rival cult clash.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday.

Hundeyin disclosed that a locally fabricated pistol was recovered from the suspects, adding that efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing suspects.