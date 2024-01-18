Lagos Police Nab Suspects For Snatching AK 47 Rifle From Officer, Recover Ammunition

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested suspected cultists, allegedly responsible for a series of killings in the state.

The officers also disclosed that they arrested some suspects who snatched an AK 47 rifle from a police officer.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, while parading over some of the suspected criminals at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, said that the command also recovered several ammunition from the culprits.

The CP said: “One Toheeb Oyekunle ‘m’, Victor Jimoh ‘m’, Samuel Okanlawon ’m’, Segun Babatunde ‘m’, Pelumi Ajuloye ‘m’, Mohammed Ibrahim ‘m’ and Bello Ahmed ‘m’ in connection with the invasion that took place at Iju Ishaga area of the state where the suspects snatched an AK47 rifle from a police officer.

"The suspects confessed to the crime and other criminal activities within Lagos and its environs. One cut-to-size AK47 was recovered from them."

“On January 3, 2024, around 10:30 pm, wanted notorious and deadly cultists who were involved in a series of cult-related killings in Ijora Badia and its environs were traced to their hideout in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos where the duo of Christian Obadiah ‘m’ aged 30 and Opeyemi Khadiri ‘m’ aged 30 were arrested.”