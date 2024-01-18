Future Set Of Politicians In Nigeria’ll Be More Corrupt – Bisi Akande

Former Governor Bisi Akande of Osun State, has expressed concerns that future politicians in Nigeria will likely be more corrupt.

The elder statesman disclosed this at his 85th birthday anniversary and the unveiling of the Adebisi Akande Foundation (AAF) held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He warned all Governors and other political leaders, especially the ones on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to beware of political vagabonds who would later come out to challenge and accuse them of corruption, in a bid to take over the mantle of leadership.

The APC’s former interim national chairman said he was afraid because Nigerians were talking about corruption among the present crop of political leaders.

However, he said another set of political vagabonds were coming who would be more corrupt, vicious, richer, and more influential than the present ones.

“We are in a Nigeria where everybody is more corrupt. Corruption is on everybody’s mind. These vagabonds are in the party and struggling to become leaders. Armageddon has started. These coming political vagabonds are going to fight with you.

“Today the vagabonds are hiding under your armpits, under your garments. The current political leaders in Nigeria should be careful of these new sets of vagabonds. They (vagabonds) are the most corrupt, and they are becoming more popular in the minds of the people.

“They have more money and are possibly richer than you. They will fight and possibly take over power if you are not careful, but they don’t mean well for the nation,” he said.

READ ALSO: “Corruption Is Difficult To Tackle In Nigeria” – Bisi Akande

Speaking, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it was his joy to witness the 85th birthday of the grand old man and one of the moving forces of the progressive movement in Nigeria.

“It is delightful and gratifying to know that Akande is still fit, mentally alert, in good health, and continues to contribute meaningfully in our quest for a fairer, more just, and more equitable society.

“Baba Akande turning 85 is a landmark achievement that calls for celebration. We must also be thankful to God for his life and for giving the nation an eminent leader like him,” he said.

“Listening to the remarks from the podium, they are inspirational enough. It has been said that you are Mr. Integrity, we, the younger ones, are very lucky to have you. You deserve to be celebrated. Thank you for always being forthright and being honest. I do not want to repeat myself beyond the fact that, lucky enough for me, I have you. I thank God for your life.

“Anyone who wants to learn about forgiveness, candour, reliability, should see Chief Bisi Akande. You taught us perseverance, patience, honesty, and management of resources, be it human or capital. See me standing before you, I am the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You know how many times and how long that we spoke truth to power, deliberate on how to take the cuff off this nation, how to change and comply with our developmental objectives. You have been doing it whispering silently, ‘be patient, forget the past, look forward,'” the President said.