Nabeeha’s Killer Should Be Publicly Executed — Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has suggested the public execution of Mohammed Bello, the notorious kidnapper recently apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

His comment stems from the discovery that Bello is linked with several high-profile kidnapping cases in the Federal Capital Territory, including the tragic abduction and murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as well as other victims.

Recall that the police captured 28-year-old Mohammed during a raid at a hotel in Kaduna on January 20.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with N2.25 million, believed to be part of a ransom collection.

Reacting via X, Ahmad posted: “While I am aware that the law may not agree with me, but the public execution of that terrorist Mohammed Bello, the apprehended kidnapper involved in the kidnapping of #NajeebahAndHerSisters and murdering of Nabeehah and two others, could serve as a stern warning to the remaining members of his gang and other criminals across the country.

“The last time I checked, the maximum punishment for kidnapping was 10 years imprisonment under the Terrorism Act 2011.”

In another news, the Ogun State Police Command said it arrested an alleged serial rapist, kidnapper, and murderer, AbdulAzeez Ibrahim, in the Imaweje community of Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

The State Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who spoke to PUNCH Online, said Ibrahim was arrested at about 2:30 am on Sunday.

The command said the suspect was also a leader and gunrunner for the notorious Neo-Black Axe Movement, otherwise known as the Aye Confraternity.

Ibrahim was also alleged to be the second in command, named “Butcher” of the confraternity, and the custodian of all gang weapons used to terrorise some communities in Ijebu-Ode.

Odutola said, “Ibrahim was arrested in the early hours of today (Sunday). He claimed to be a final-year student at Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijegun. He is a serial rapist and murderer. He had earlier been wanted in a kidnapping case.

“He keeps the arms and ammunition the group used for their operations in the Ijebu area. He is believed to be the second in command, which is why they regard him as the ‘Butcher’. He is the leader of the group terrorising some communities in Ijebu-Ode.

“Following intelligence, the Special Weapons and Tactics team stormed his hideout, where several weapons and charms were recovered. One serviceable Beretta fully loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action Rifle-Josef with 10 rounds of live cartridges, one English long double barrel rifle, two locally made short single barrel rifles, one locally made short single barrel with two rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms of body armor, and others were recovered from his apartment.”