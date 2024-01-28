Lagos Police Identify Officers Who Asked Motorist For Tinted Glass Permit In Viral Video

Nigeria Police Force has traced the identities of three officers who stopped a vehicle in Lagos to demand his tinted glass permit despite the fact that they lacked ID cards and uniforms.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, Headquarters, Abuja, confirmed the development on Sunday via his verified X handle @princemoye1.

Adejobi, reacting to a video shared by an X user, stated that the officers had been tracked down to Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos State.

Captioning the video he wrote,

“These policemen have been traced to zone 2 and identified. The AIG zone 2 lagos is investigating. While the PPRO zone 2, lagos will speak to it as soon as possible. Thanks and happy sunday.”

According to him, the AIG zone 2 Lagos is investigating the matter.

An X user, simply identified as @emmCee_RNB, narrated how three guys claiming to be police officers from Zone 2 stopped him on Victoria Island and asked him to enter their vehicle.

He claimed that the men were in mufti and drove a bus with no number plate.

The X user disclosed that the men wanted to see his tinted glass permit after he refused to get out of his car. They were unable to produce any identification cards when he insisted that they show them before he would comply.

According to him, when he told them he was a journalist, they entered their vehicle and drove off.

“I noticed a white bus with no plate number following my car from law school down to 1004 Estate before the bus overtook my car just in front of the traffic light at the entrance of the Oriental Hotel.

“Before I could observe what was happening, three men dressed in mufti came down from the bus telling me to come down from my car and enter the bus that one of them would drive my car along.

"All this was happening in the middle of the road while the traffic light was on green and cars were moving past me.

“Afterwards, I told them I couldn’t come down from my car but they should allow me to leave the centre of the road. So they agreed and that was when I started the video recording; unknown to them.