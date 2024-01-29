”You Can’t Serve God With Heart Of Jealousy And Anger” – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, an actor and contentious media figure, recently took to his Instagram page to criticise those who harbour deep envy and hatred.

He exposed the extreme depravity, resentment, jealousy, and backstabbing that existed in people’s hearts.

Yul continued by saying that someone with a bad heart can never serve God.

He cautioned people to free their hearts from such vices and instead embrace love for humanity.

READ MORE: Late Dowen College Pupil, Sylvester Oromoni Finally Laid To Rest

He wrote,

“So much wickedness in people’s hearts, so much jealousy, anger, backstabbing, so much evil. You can’t serve God with such hearts. Free your heart of such vices. Embrace love for humanity. Embrace kindness, good thoughts. Serve God with free hearts and watch God do wonders in your life.”

SEE POST: