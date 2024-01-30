Boko Haram IED Kills 13 Borno Farmers

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on the Pulka/Firgi road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State has killed a total of 13 people.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication in the Lake Chad region, noted that seven persons died instantly in the early hours of Monday when the vehicle conveying some farmers ran over an explosive.

The publication quoted sources as saying seven passengers, including the driver were confirmed dead, while seven others were severely injured.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram In Military Uniform Kills 12, Abducts One In Borno Attack

Following the incident, Makama reported that six out of seven farmers who sustained severe injuries in the explosion had also died.

“The death toll in Pulka IED attack has risen to 13 as those wounded later died,” Makama said in a post on X.

The publication said the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram insurgents have resorted to extreme measures to fight back against the crushing intrusion of their enclaves by the Nigerian military.

Makama added that the insurgents have heightened the use of IEDs as their major warfare tactic after they were either weakened or depleted by military troops.