Suspected Boko Haram In Military Uniform Kills 12, Abducts One In Borno Attack

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military uniform have killed no fewer than 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident came barely two weeks after the gunmen perpetrated a similar attack in the local government, where they killed two persons and looted food stuff in some houses before settling them ablaze.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Borno State command, Nahum Daso Kenneth, said that 12 corpses were recovered.

Daso said: “The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured.”

READ MORE: I Was Forced To Marry Three Boko Haram Terrorists — Chibok Girl Narrates

Meanwhile, a source who spoke with Daily Trust, yesterday, revealed that the insurgents carrying weapons stormed the communities in large number.

He said: “The insurgents who were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, came on motorcycles, in Hilux vans and opened fire on mourners returning from Gatamarwa.

“They later attacked another Tsiha community near Shikarkir and killed three people and abducted a young lady. They burnt houses after looting their foodstuffs.”