“Starting 2024 On A High Note” – Mercy Eke Overjoyed As She Bags Multi-Million Naira Ambassadorial Deal

Mercy Eke, a BBNaija star, is overjoyed to have signed a Multi-Million Naira brand ambassadorship contract with DJIN Homes and Security Ltd.

The “Pepper Dem” winner took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her latest achievement.

Noting that she started 2024 on a high note, Mercy Eke expressed her excitement on working with an amazing brand and wished her beautiful fans a happy new year.

She wrote: “Starting 2024 on a high note as a brand ambassador for @djinhomesandsecurity 🥳🥳🍾

“Super excited to begin the year working with a brand that doesn’t negotiate when it comes to quality products. We have been on this for a while because I needed to confirm QUALITY!

“Head over to @djinhomesandsecurity, they specialize in providing the best Smart Home solutions and are top experts in Smart Locks, Hotel Lock Systems, ELVs and Home Automation.

“Happy new year my beautiful people 🎆🎊#MercyEkeXDjinHomes.”

WATCH VIDEO: