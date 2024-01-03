Bus Driver Crashes Into Ondo Carnival Venue, Kills One

At least one person has reportedly died while two sustained degrees of injuries in a motor accident which occurred in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

According to PUNCH, some youths were celebrating the New Year with a carnival along the road when a bus lost control and rammed into them.

An eyewitness told the above news media on Tuesday that, two of the youths were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The eyewitness said: “This incident that happened yesterday (Monday ) evening, affected youths from the Olokelede area of Ikare who were holding a procession from Ekan to Okela while the accident happened in the Sago area of the community.

“The two victims were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital but one of them gave up the ghost this (Tuesday) morning.”

Confirming the accident, the state Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ezekiel Son’Allah, also confirmed the incident, but disclosed that there was no life lost, adding that the crash was caused by speed violation on the part of the driver of the vehicle.

He said: “Only two were injured and no one died in the accident. The injured victims were taken to Inland Hospital, Ikare for medical attention while the crashed vehicle was taken to FRSC base, Ikare for safekeeping.”