11 Reportedly Die In Ilorin-Jebba Road Auto Crash

Motor accident involving a truck and an 18-passenger bus along the Jebba-Ilorin Expressway in Kwara State, on Tuesday, resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, the horrible incident occurred at Aiyere village along the Bode-Saadu-Ilorin route at about 4.50 am.

FRSC said that the crash occurred as a result of wrongful overtaking and speed violation by one of the vehicles.

However, in a statement made available by the FRSC Public Relations Officer, Kwara Sector Command, Basambo Olayinka, disclosed that the command received the report of the accident in the early morning of Tuesday.

The statement reads: “On receipt of the report of the crash, our operatives at the Help and Rescue Camp were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for the rescue operation, which was carried out in conjunction with men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu.

READ MORE: Shops, Viewing Centre Destroyed In Kwara Tanker Fire

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus coming from Gombe enroute to Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF Truck.

“A total of 18 people (male adult) were involved, 11 of them sadly lost their lives while Seven others were rescued with varying degrees of injury and have been taken to Ifeoluwa Hospital, Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment.”