Shops, Viewing Centre Destroyed In Kwara Tanker Fire

Huge fire emanating from a diesel tanker on Saturday, has destroyed two shops and a football viewing centre in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the fire incident occurred at about 10:47 a.m. at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, in the Idi-Ape area of the Ilorin East Local Government Area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the fire originated from a pumping machine which was used to transport diesel from a tanker lorry to a container near a mast belonging to one of the telecommunications companies.

Confirming the incident to pressmen on Sunday, the Head of Media and Publicity of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said: “On December 30, 2023, at approximately 10:47 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service swiftly responded to a fire emergency at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, in the Idi-Ape area of Ilorin East Local Government.

READ MORE: Fire Guts Church In Kwara After Suspected Power Surge

“The firefighters, equipped with their fire appliances, arrived promptly to face a blazing diesel tanker containing 22,000 litres with registration number MUS 916 YF.

“The situation escalated as the tanker’s valve opened, causing diesel to gush out forcefully. Undeterred, the firemen, demonstrating their exceptional firefighting skills, called for additional support, and another fire appliance quickly joined the effort. After a relentless hour of collective effort, the dedicated team successfully extinguished the raging fire.

“Unfortunately, the ensuing fire resulted in damage to two shops and a football viewing centre.”

“Upon investigation, the tanker driver revealed to the Fire Service team that the fire originated from the pumping machine used to syphon diesel for the ‘Collo site’ mast, which serves all networks,”