Actor Zack Orji Undergoes Brain Surgery

Zack Orji, an experienced Nollywood actor, had brain surgery after collapsing at home on New Year’s Eve.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that Zack Orji is currently battling for his life and is in critical condition in the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja.

According to friends of the sick actor who talked to Linda Ikeji’s blog, Orji is incapable of speaking or walking. They claim that every test has been carried out to determine the issue.

The source disclosed that two days prior, he slumped in the bathroom and was taken to the hospital.

It was also stated that he had been complaining of weakness for weeks before the incident.

Following the news, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa visited him. Even the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu paid the veteran actor a visit at the hospital.

Giving an update on his health, Musawa revealed that the actor had undergone brain surgery after being transferred to a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday. She appealed to Nigerians to show their support for the veteran, who she described as a national asset.

“God will heal him and he will be well. We will do all we can to support him. We solicit the collective prayers of Nigerians because he is like a part of our families. We have watched him entertain us and we see him as a national treasure. So the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment.”

“We will reach out to other well-meaning Nigerians to support Zack Orji through prayers and other means available to ensure that he survives this ailment.”

“This is not only about the ministry which I am representing. You know that Zack Orji has been in the industry for decades. This is a man who has given his time and effort to entertain Nigerians.”

“He is one of the individuals who laid the foundation for Nollywood and the film industry in Nigeria but now he is sick and the least we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support through prayers and otherwise to ensure that we save his life.”

“This will also propel the administration to look at the welfare of artists and others in the industry who have not only given their time and energy but people like Zack Orji who have become national treasures”.