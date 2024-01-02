First Lady, VP’s Wife, Others Visit Ailing Actor Zack Orji, Hours After He Was Mocked Online For Supporting APC

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has paid a visit to the ailing Nollywood actor, Mr. Zack Orji, at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Together with Mrs. Tinubu were several other women: Mrs. Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence; Mrs. Rachael Umahi, the Minister of Works; Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; and Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President.

In honor of the year’s first newborn, the First Lady visited the hospital.

She spent around thirteen minutes with the renowned actor last night, despite the fact that the specifics of their meeting were hazy.

There was an improvement in the actor’s condition after Politician and film producer, Kennedy-Ohanenye stepped in to ensure that he received the best care available at the National Hospital.

READ MORE: “I Don’t Show Off My Body Because Nigerians Don’t Deserve Me” – Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” the National Hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tayo Hastrup told The Nation on phone yesterday.

Orji was conveyed to the National Hospital at the weekend after he reportedly slumped in his toilet.