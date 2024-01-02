“2023 Stole Your Son But You Had Enough Time To Do Bosom Enlargement Surgery” – Yul Edochie Slams May

Actor, Yul Edochie has berated his first wife, May Edochie, while he revealed a personal detail about her married boyfriend and her secret cosmetic surgery.

The actor took to his Instagram page to accuse her of trying to project him as bad, and her the good one.

He asserted that despite her claims to have been grieving over her kid, she was actually undergoing breast augmentation surgery.

He alleged that the surgery was endorsed by her supposed married boyfriend.

He wrote:

“2023 stole your flesh & blood,

but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

Enough of the manipulation.

Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024.

I’ve been silent for too long.

I’ve been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can to destroy mine.

ENOUGH.”