‘Useless Boy’ — Sanwo-Olu Orders Arrest Of ‘Soldier’ Plying One-Way (VIDEO)

A lance corporal was among the motorbike riders who were ordered to be arrested by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday for riding the Lagos-Badagry Motorway in the wrong direction.

This was disclosed in videos posted by Wale Ajetunmobi, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media.

His caption read, “This Morning: Lawless okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“One of the offenders — a lance corporal in the Army — was arrested with his bike.”

One of the videos revealed the moment, some motorcyclists drove away with their passengers to escape being arrested by the governor’s security officers.

Some of them absconded on foot, abandoning their motorcycles and the passengers.

In another video, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the officers to put one of the motorcyclists who claimed to be a soldier into the vehicle, stating that he was going to lock him up.

“Put him there; let your father come and rescue you. You’re telling me you are a soldier; that is the reason I’m going to lock you up,” he said.

Addressing some passengers who patronised the motorcyclists, Sanwo-Olu said, “You people are the ones causing this. Maybe I should arrest two of you and put you in the guardroom.

“You’re entering Okada, and they are taking one way. Is it good? And they’ll now hit you; you’ll go and fall, and you die; they’ll say the government killed you. What a shame!”

Jubril Gawat, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, had earlier on Tuesday revealed that the Governor was at the Lagos State University, Ojo Campus, for the official unveiling of the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre located inside the campus.