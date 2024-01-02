MC Oluomo Steps Down As Lagos NURTW Chairman

Controversial Lagos’s transport chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has reportedly stepped down as the leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that MC Oluomo is set to contest the national president position of the NURTW.

According to a source who spoke with Sahara Reporter said: “MC Oluomo was forced to step down.

“I learned yesterday that MC Oluomo visited Tinubu in his house, and the press was not allowed to cover it.

“My sources told me that Tinubu also thinks MC Oluomo is too controversial and did not want to appear with him on camera.

“Tinubu prevailed on MC Oluomo to step down. He instructed Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, and Wasiu Ayinde K1, the Fuji musician to pass the message to MC Oluomo that he needs to step down as NURTW Lagos chairman or else they will let him be ‘disgraced’ through removal.”

“They gave him national president where he cannot get big money like Lagos,” another source said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the current NURTW treasurer in Lagos State, Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), is set to take over the leadership of the transport workers’ union in Lagos.